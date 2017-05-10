Saavedra secures ride for another shot in Indianapolis 500

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - IndyCar driver Sebastian Saavedra will get a chance to start his sixth career Indianapolis 500 after being hired Wednesday by Juncos Racing.

The 26-year-old Colombian's best finish at Indy was with 15th in 2014. He did not compete in the series last season.

Saavedra and Spencer Pigot will be teammates and both will use Chevrolet engines. Pigot will drive the No. 11 car while Saavedra has the No. 17.

The two recent announcements give race organizers 32 driver-car combinations trying to make the traditional 33-car starting grid.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway opens Thursday with practice for the IndyCar Grand Prix. That race is set for Saturday.

Practice for the 500 begins Monday. Qualifying starts May 20, and the race is scheduled for May 28.

