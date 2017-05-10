KY man arrested after short pursuit in Graves County

Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon reported that on Tuesday, May 9, a resident was arrested on various charges following a short pursuit involving the individual.

According to the reports a Graves County Detective patrolled the down town area of Wingo, Kentucky around 8 p.m.

The detective saw a vehicle moving West on Main St. with a white male sitting on top. At this time the detective put on his emergency lights in an attempt to get the driver to pull over.

As the vehicle got closer to the officer, he put his hand out in an attempt signal the vehicle to stop. Instead of stopping the vehicle drove by at a higher speed with the individual on top of the car trying to get inside.

The vehicle then turned left onto Hwy 45 headed south. At one time, in a school zone where the speed limit was 45, both vehicles reached speeds over 75 miles per hour.

The driver then attempted to pass a car going up hill, over a double yellow line.

The pursuit lasted a few more miles before the driver decided to pull over. Four other individuals in the vehicle were released to their parents or to another adult.

The driver, Steven B. Youngblood, 19, of Wingo, Ky, was arrested for two counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree, one count of DUI in the second degree., one count of reckless driving , and one count of speeding. He was lodged without incident in the Graves County Jail.

