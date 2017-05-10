KY man arrested after short pursuit in Graves County

When people in the Algonquin neighborhood are asked what their community needs. The response is almost always the same. “They need more stuff down here for the kids to do,” Aundrea Thomas said.More >>
When people in the Algonquin neighborhood are asked what their community needs. The response is almost always the same. “They need more stuff down here for the kids to do,” Aundrea Thomas said.More >>
Bardstown Road between Douglass Blvd. and Princeton Dr. is expected to be closed 4 to 5 hours.More >>
Bardstown Road between Douglass Blvd. and Princeton Dr. is expected to be closed 4 to 5 hours.More >>
Scott Patrick Kennedy was arrested May 9 on a murder charge in the shooting death of a man on Derby Day in the 1700 block of Noble Place. On May 10, he appeared in the Louisville Metro Corrections courtroom for arraignment.More >>
Scott Patrick Kennedy was arrested May 9 on a murder charge in the shooting death of a man on Derby Day in the 1700 block of Noble Place. On May 10, he appeared in the Louisville Metro Corrections courtroom for arraignment.More >>
Stoll Field in Lexington was originally home to the KHSAA state football finals from 1959-1966 and 1968-1972.More >>
Stoll Field in Lexington was originally home to the KHSAA state football finals from 1959-1966 and 1968-1972.More >>
Rick Pitino "the coach" became Rick Pitino "the player" again on Tuesday.More >>
Rick Pitino "the coach" became Rick Pitino "the player" again on Tuesday.More >>