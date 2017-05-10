Got a winning Derby Day ticket? Get in free at Twilight Thursday

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Anyone cashing a winning ticket from the Kentucky Derby will get into Churchill Downs for free Thursday.

The deal is part of the first Twilight Thursday event of the this year's Spring Meet, according to Churchill Downs.

Those without winning tickets will have to pay the normal $3 admission fee.

A $1 beer special is available for everyone in attendance from 5-8 p.m.

Guests will be able to purchase food from a range of trucks, including Mark's Feed Store, Zoom Zoom Yum, and 502 Cafe'.

Gates open at 4 p.m. The post time for the first of the eight races is set for 5 p.m.

Twilight Thursdays are scheduled each week through June 29.

