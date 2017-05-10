Downed power lines closes part of Bardstown Rd., expect heavy traffic delays

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A section of Bardstown Road in the Deer park neighborhood will be closed for several hours after a number of power lines fell into the roadway.

MetroSafe says Bardstown Road between Douglass Blvd. and Princeton Dr. is expected to be closed 4 to 5 hours.

Why the power lines fell is not known, but MetroSafe says it was not due to a traffic accident.

