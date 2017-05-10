UK to host ‘17, ‘18 KHSAA State Football Finals

A rendering of the new signage at the University of Kentucky football stadium Kroger Field (Source: UK)

LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE) – The University of Kentucky is slated to host the 2017 and 2018 Kentucky State football finals at Kroger Field.

The Kentucky High School Athletic Association and UK Athletics made the announcement on Wednesday.

The KHSAA Commonwealth Gridiron Bowl will be held at UK on the first weekend in December.

The state championship games for all classifications will take place at Kroger Field; the six-game schedule is set to be announced later.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Ex-'Swamp People' cast member facing 18 wildlife charges

+ Dogs being treated after being found in 'inches-thick' feces

+ UK study finds illegal levels of arsenic in baby foods

"We are thrilled to be hosting the best weekend of Kentucky high school football at Kroger Field," UK Athletics Director Mitch Barnhart said. "We are committed to the growth of the game of football in the Commonwealth and excited to bring thousands of young athletes and fans to our campus and the city of Lexington through this event. Kroger Field will make an excellent home for the Kentucky state football finals."

Stoll Field in Lexington was originally home to the KHSAA state football finals from 1959-1966 and 1968-1972. Games have been played for the last eight years at Houchens-LT Smith Stadium in Bowling Green.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.