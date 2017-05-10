Purple People Bridge to host new summer event series

The wife of longtime ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman has died in a traffic crash in Connecticut.More >>
A real estate listing that went viral over the weekend for the description of the home has been pulled from all real estate websites.More >>
Jonesboro police are searching for whoever stole a trailer loaded with Little Debbie snack cakes.More >>
A federal judge has denied a motion from Dylann Roof for a new trial.More >>
A Spartanburg County bus driver is being hailed as a hero after a fire on Tuesday morning.More >>
