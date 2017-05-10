FOP memorial service honors fallen officers

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - When the bugle call Taps is heard it often makes people stop what they are doing. On Wednesday morning, people around Jefferson Square took the time to honor and remember law enforcement officers who have given the ultimate sacrifice.

Since the death of Louisville Metro Police Department Officer Peter Grignon in 2005, it had been 12 years since a police officer was lost in the line of duty in Jefferson County. At the 25th annual Peace Officer Memorial Service, LMPD Officer Nick Rodman, LMPD Detective Jason Schweitzer, and Bardstown Officer Jason Ellis were remembered and honored.

For those in law enforcement, it doesn't matter the color of uniform or the style of shield they wear. The bond between them is a special one.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ Former officers discuss impact of Officer Nick Rodman's death

+ LMPD Chief's reorganization structure up for evaluation

+ Man charged with defacing LMPD headquarters



"We are all part of a unique family," KSP Commissioner Rick Sanders said.

The memorial in Jefferson Square honors the lives lost and is a reminder of our past.

"Some of the names on this memorial are many decades old," said Dave Mutchler, president of River City Lodge 614. "We hold them close to our hearts. Sadly, we are continually reminded of their service and sacrifice when another name must be added to the monument."



The name of Nick Rodman will also be etched into the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.