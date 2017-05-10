Kentucky's Kroger Field hosts state title games in 2017, '18

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - The University of Kentucky's newly renamed Kroger Field will host high school state championship football games in 2017 and 2018.

The school and the KHSAA on Wednesday announced the Gridiron Bowl's move from Western Kentucky's Houchens Stadium in Bowling Green after eight years. The early-December games for six classifications will be played on the Wildcats' 61,000-seat home field for the first time since 1976. Lexington was the finals' original home, with contests at Stoll Field from 1959-66 and 1968-72.

Also, Kentucky's girls' Sweet 16 basketball tournament will return to Northern Kentucky's BB&T Arena next year before moving to Lexington's Rupp Arena for 2019 and 2020.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.