Arrow Fund helping emaciated dog

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Thirty dogs are being cared for after their owner was found dead in her LaRue County home. Now, one of those dogs is getting the extra help he needs.

Melvin, who is severely emaciated, was one of the dogs rescued over the weekend. After being taken to Hardin County's animal shelter, Melvin was brought to Blue Pearl Animal Hospital in Louisville where he will be cared for by the Arrow Fund. The non-profit group helps animals is dire need from abuse or neglect.

"He is skin and bones. He is body scale one," said Rebecca Eaves of the Arrow Fund. "He still has active fleas running on him and we will do blood work, we will do everything. He will start on a slow feeding process."

Officials with The Arrow Fund say it could take up to 30 days for Melvin to start gaining weight. It is not known when Melvin will be available for adoption.

