KSP: $1.5M of heroin seized during traffic stop

By Tawana Andrew, Digital Content Producer
LYON CO, KY (WAVE) - More than 30 pounds of heroin is now off the streets thanks to a traffic stop.

Kentucky State Police said they pulled over a semi-truck just before 7:30 Monday night on Interstate 24 in Lyon County.

During a commercial vehicle inspection, 33-pounds of heroin with a street value of $1.5 million was found, KSP said. 

Roberto Orozco, 29, and Alberto Leal-Martinez, 50, were arrested and are charged with drug trafficking.

Both men are being held in the Caldwell County Jail.

