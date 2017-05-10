KSP: $1.5M of heroin seized during traffic stop

When people in the Algonquin neighborhood are asked what their community needs. The response is almost always the same. “They need more stuff down here for the kids to do,” Aundrea Thomas said.More >>
When people in the Algonquin neighborhood are asked what their community needs. The response is almost always the same. “They need more stuff down here for the kids to do,” Aundrea Thomas said.More >>
For those in law enforcement, it doesn't matter the color of uniform or the style of shield they wear. The bond between them is a special one.More >>
For those in law enforcement, it doesn't matter the color of uniform or the style of shield they wear. The bond between them is a special one.More >>
The traffic stop was conducted Monday evening.More >>
The traffic stop was conducted Monday evening.More >>
Thirty dogs are being cared for after their owner was found dead in her LaRue County home. Now, one of those dogs is in Louisville getting the extra help he needs.More >>
Thirty dogs are being cared for after their owner was found dead in her LaRue County home. Now, one of those dogs is in Louisville getting the extra help he needs.More >>
A cell phone video revealed the girl being beaten by another student in the school's gymnasium.More >>
A cell phone video revealed the girl being beaten by another student in the school's gymnasium.More >>