New charges filed against men charged in drive-by shooting

When people in the Algonquin neighborhood are asked what their community needs. The response is almost always the same. “They need more stuff down here for the kids to do,” Aundrea Thomas said.More >>
When people in the Algonquin neighborhood are asked what their community needs. The response is almost always the same. “They need more stuff down here for the kids to do,” Aundrea Thomas said.More >>
Scott Patrick Kennedy, 49, was arrested after leading officers from Shively and Louisville on a chase from the Churchill Downs area to the Lincoln Bridge.More >>
Scott Patrick Kennedy, 49, was arrested after leading officers from Shively and Louisville on a chase from the Churchill Downs area to the Lincoln Bridge.More >>
The men are accused of firing shots out of their vehicle near 22nd and Greenwood Avenue at a person walking along th sidewalk, then taking off and crashing their car into another vehicle.More >>
The men are accused of firing shots out of their vehicle near 22nd and Greenwood Avenue at a person walking along th sidewalk, then taking off and crashing their car into another vehicle.More >>
For those in law enforcement, it doesn't matter the color of uniform or the style of shield they wear. The bond between them is a special one.More >>
For those in law enforcement, it doesn't matter the color of uniform or the style of shield they wear. The bond between them is a special one.More >>
Bardstown Road between Douglass Blvd. and Princeton Dr. was expected to be closed 4 to 5 hours.More >>
Bardstown Road between Douglass Blvd. and Princeton Dr. was expected to be closed 4 to 5 hours.More >>