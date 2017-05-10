New charges filed against men charged in drive-by shooting - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

By Charles Gazaway, Digital Content Producer
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - More charges have been filed against for three men charged with firing a weapon out a moving car.

Dechonti Bledsaw, 20; Dale Todd 22, and Deron Perkins, 20, were back in arraignment court on three additional charges of wanton endangerment. 

The men are accused of firing shots out of their vehicle near 22nd and Greenwood Avenue at a person walking along th sidewalk, then taking off.

The arrest report says Bledsaw, Todd and Perkins were disregarding stop signs and eventually were involved in a crash with another car with a woman and her two children in the back.

Louisville Metro police say the trio then ran off but were later arrested. All are being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on a $50,000 cash bond. 

