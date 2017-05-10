Suspect in Shively murder arraigned - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Suspect in Shively murder arraigned

By Charles Gazaway, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Scott Patrick Kennedy during his May 10, 2017 arraignment. (Source; Justin Hawkins, WAVE 3 News) Scott Patrick Kennedy during his May 10, 2017 arraignment. (Source; Justin Hawkins, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The man charged with committing a murder of Derby day in Shively has been arraigned. 

Scott Patrick Kennedy, 49, was arrested after leading officers from Shively and Louisville on a chase from the Churchill Downs area to the Lincoln Bridge.

PREVIOUS STORY
Suspect in Derby day homicide arrested after police chase

Shively police said Kennedy shot Michael Bosse once in the stomach during an argument at a boarding house in the 1700 block of Noble Place where both men lived.

After the shooting, Bosse grabbed his young daughter and fled in his pickup. The truck crashed into a building after Bosse lost consciousness.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM
New charges filed against men accused of drive-by shooting
Crosby Middle student added to bullying lawsuit
Taylorsville mayor charged with harboring a vicious animal

Kennedy is also charged with wanton endangerment for holding a knife to the neck of a woman during the chase. The woman was cut on the hand.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly