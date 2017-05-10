Suspect in Shively murder arraigned

Scott Patrick Kennedy during his May 10, 2017 arraignment. (Source; Justin Hawkins, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The man charged with committing a murder of Derby day in Shively has been arraigned.

Scott Patrick Kennedy, 49, was arrested after leading officers from Shively and Louisville on a chase from the Churchill Downs area to the Lincoln Bridge.

Shively police said Kennedy shot Michael Bosse once in the stomach during an argument at a boarding house in the 1700 block of Noble Place where both men lived.

After the shooting, Bosse grabbed his young daughter and fled in his pickup. The truck crashed into a building after Bosse lost consciousness.

Kennedy is also charged with wanton endangerment for holding a knife to the neck of a woman during the chase. The woman was cut on the hand.

