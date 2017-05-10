Alleged car thief who died after confrontation identified

The incident happened in the 10800 block of Grafton Hall Road. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The name of a man who died from injuries suffered in a confrontation after he allegedly tried to steal a car has been released.

According to the Jefferson County Coroners Office, Devin T. Wilbert, 28, of Louisville, died early May 9 at University of Louisville Hospital from asphyxia.

PREVIOUS STORY

+ Police: Would-be car thief dies of injuries after confrontation

Wilbert was injured in the 10800 block of Grafton Hall Road around 11:30 p.m. May 8. Louisville Metro police found Wilbert in full cardiac arrest after he had been assaulted. Police said he was unresponsive and not breathing.

MORE FROM WAVE3,COM

+ New charges filed against men charged in drive-by shooting

+ Pekin teen hospitalized after being shot by another boy

+ Taylorsville mayor charged with harboring a vicious animal

A neighbor told WAVE 3 News that Wilbert had been confronted by two men who they believed were trying to steal their car.

The Jefferson County Commonwealth Attorney will review the case and determine of charges will be filed.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.