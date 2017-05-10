Hardin Co. teacher accused of setting fires at Elizabethtown restaurant

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Hardin County teacher has been suspended with pay after being arrested on an arson charge.

Brant Weiss, 29, of Elizabethtown, is charged with one count of with first-degree arson.

The fires Weiss is accused of setting happened May 5 and 6 at Wicked-Eyed Woman Gastropub in the 100 block of W. Dixie Avenue in Elizabethtown. One was in an indoor trash can; the other in an outdoor planter. Elizabethtown police say the business was occupied at the time of both fires.

Weiss is an English teacher at John Hardin High School. An investigation has been launched by Hardin County Schools (HCS). A spokesman for HCS said Weiss is suspended with pay pending the outcome of the investigation.

