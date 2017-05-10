Star student and refugee remembered after deadly crash

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Antoine Nkunzimana was going to be the President of Rwanda. At least that’s what he told anyone who’d listen.

The 18-year-old arrived in Louisville and Iroquois High School about a year ago.

"I certainly thought he would end up as a valedictorian," Vicky Cummings said. "I really felt great about his future and about his prospects." Cummings is an English Second Language resource teacher at the school, which has the state’s largest ESL program at 600 students.

Sunday, Nkunzimana's future and dreams died with him.

A report from the Clinton County Sheriff's department in Lansing, Michigan said Nkunzimana was in a car that ran a stop sign when it was hit. He and another person were killed. 8 others were injured.

"I don't even have words to describe to you what that's been like," Cummings said. "It's been a really difficult two days."

The driver of Nkunimana’s car was another Iroquois student, 19-year-old Innocent Nzayikorera.

"That's been a shock honestly,” Cummings said.

Both students are Rwandan refugees. Nzayikorera has been charged with two counts of driving while intoxicated resulting in death.

"I think we're all just in disbelief still,” Bridget Kearney, Nkunzimana's English, teacher.said. "He was the star basically."

Tragedies bring back memories of the small things. For Kearney, it’s the messages he left on the back of tests.

"He always drew cows because his family was cattle farmers in Rwanda," she said.

He’d spend hours in the school’s library after classes got out just playing an online English game to better learn the language.

Tragedy and death are all too familiar for those who sought safety in the US.

"It kind of just triggered all that loss because they've had brothers, parents, family members dying,” Kearney said. “When one of their close friends died like this, I think it just brought it all back."

It’s because of, not despite the patchwork of nationalities that the school's strength is its community.

"What we saw were the kids supporting each other," Cummings said.

"They way they were there for each other was kind of amazing to see," Kearney said.

The family, school and the community are desperately trying to raise money. They’ve set up an online fundraiser.

The cost of retrieving the body and for services is more than they can afford. To donate click here.

