Always Dreaming continues preparations for the Preakness Stakes

BALTIMORE, MD (WAVE) - Kentucky Derby champ Always Dreaming made his first trip to the track at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland, on Wednesday morning.

He jogged once around the track with exercise rider Nick Bush up and in the company of a pony.

"He felt really good, you know that's the way you want him to come out of the Derby," Bush said, adding, "he was bouncing, he was feeling himself, so looking forward to a big race."

Trainer Todd Pletcher is expected to be at the barn on Thursday morning when Always Dreaming returns to the track around 6 a.m.

The Preakness Stakes is Saturday, May 20. WAVE 3 News and NBC are your exclusive home for the Triple Crown races.

