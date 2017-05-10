KSP Commissioner: Unsolved Nelson Co. cases not forgotten

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The commissioner of the Kentucky State Police says nothing weighs on him more heavily than the string of unsolved murders in Bardstown.

On May 25, 2013, Bardstown police officer Jason Ellis was ambushed on an off ramp of the Bluegrass Parkway. Ellis, who was on his way home, was hit by shotgun blasts after getting out of his cruiser to remove a big tree limb from the ramp.

On April 21, 2014, Kathy Netherland, 48, and her daughter, Samantha, 16, found murdered in their Nelson County home. The only real clue investigators have is video of a black Chevy Impala driving away.

Crystal Rogers disappeared on July 3, 2015. Her longtime boyfriend, Brooks Hauck, is considered the main suspect.

In November 2016, Rogers' father, Tommy Ballard, was gunned down while starting to hunt on family property at daybreak.

"Well, there's actually," Sanders said. "We just had a little meeting about not only Officer Ellis, but all the murders that have occurred and the disappearance in Bardstown. We have about five investigators that are working on that and we still have those that have investigated for years that still offer ideas suggestions and information."

When asked about constant questions he gets that all the cases are connected, Sanders said, "It's interesting. I've talked to a lot of friends and colleagues and we all have theories. But we can't prosecute somebody based on theories. So rather than mislead anybody I'd rather just not comment and say we're still investigating leads every day and I'm hopeful and I pray that we can solve all these cases."

Sanders said he is convinced very few people know what happened in the murder of Officer Ellis or they would've solved it by now.

