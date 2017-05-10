Investigation at Highland Middle School involving inappropriate use of cell phones

The principal of Highland Middle School in Fort Thomas sent out a letter warning parents about their kids using cell phones inappropriately.

It sounds cryptic, but what's being alleged is serious enough that a police investigation was launched.



FOX19 NOW did reach out to the Fort Thomas School spokesperson several times Wednesday, but the calls were not returned.



The Fort Thomas Police Department was also called several times with no answer.



The Campbell County Attorney did speak with FOX19 NOW, but would not comment because the incident involved minors.



Principal Michael Howton sent out a letter to parents which states the following:



"Dear HMS Parent/Guardian:

We are writing to inform you of a situation which occurred this week involving the inappropriate use of student cell phones. While this involved a relatively small number of HMS students, we feel that it is important to notify all parents. Following board policy and procedures, we contacted the Fort Thomas Police Department and an investigation followed. Parents of the students involved were notified immediately. Our intent was to work swiftly and diligently to ensure that all students involved were safe and treated fairly. We will continue to monitor the situation and ask that you have a conversation with your child regarding the importance of using personal electronic devices responsibly both at home and at school."

FOX19 NOW is working to gather more information on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.