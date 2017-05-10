Home or junkyard? Residents want Valley Station property cleaned up

Mannequin heads and old cars can be spotted on the home’s lawn. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Tarrytowne Drive in Valley Station is a quiet, well-kept street, except for a home that sits on a corner.

"We don't know the animals that could be in there," Lynn McNatt said. "The rats, rodents, whatever. That's what we're scared of. I don't want them."

Mannequin heads and old cars can be spotted on the home’s lawn. It looks similar to a junk yard.

A trashcan at the end of a driveway propping up a mailbox makes it clear the property is someone’s home.

"The more we complain, the more it gets worse, and worse, and worse," McNatt said.

"Everything that we have complained about, or called about, it falls on deaf ears," Weegie McWaters said.

The city claims it's listening. Online records show the home has been involved in seven property maintenance cases since 2003.

The most recent case includes twenty-three inspections. It still hasn't been resolved. The homeowner was cited with a near fifteen-hundred dollar fine. He is due in court Friday for a series of violations.

"A lot of people up here and down there, they're dropping stuff off here at night too," Connie Baugh, the homeowner’s ex-wife said. "He's not bringing it all in."

"He's trying to get rid of it as soon as he can," Baugh said. "Just give him a little time, but he's trying to have it by this weekend."

Neighbors said they've heard that line before.

"It's like an insult to us," McNatt said.

An aging community, many on Tarrytowne Drive have considered selling their properties. McWaters said a realtor told her with an eyesore on the block, her home is going to be a hard sell.

"He just needs to put a privacy fence around it," McWatters said. “I don't care, but this is costing me money."

The primary inspector of the property said he hopes the homeowner will comply during court on Friday.

