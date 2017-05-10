Lebanon Police searching for missing autistic man

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Lebanon Police are looking for a missing autistic adult.

Dakota Stover, 22, was last seen at 8 a.m. Wednesday at Brady Bakery at 117 West Main Street in Lebanon police said.

Stover is described as being 5'9", 160 pounds with short brown hair and brown eyes.

ALSO ON WAVE3.COM

+ LMPD responds to shooting in Park Hill

+ Murder suspects face judge, laugh in court

+ Car crashes into Preston Highway Bob Evans

He was last seen red sweat pants, tan military boots, and orange and black shirt with a red backpack.

Lebanon police said Stover is autistic.

If located, please contact the Lebanon Police Department.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.