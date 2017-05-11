Sports Minute: Here is the latest Tennessee and Kentucky sports news from The Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Nashville Predators have reached their first Western Conference final in franchise history and that has spread hockey fever far beyond their arena and the team's loyal legion of fans. Stars from Carrie Underwood to Lady Antebellum are lining up to sing the national anthem and the likes of John Hiatt to Lee Greenwood are singing with the house band during intermissions. Not only do Predators' flags and banners drape Nashville's famous honkytonks, they now hang from front porches in the suburbs of Music City. College football may be king in the South and NASCAR remains popular, but hockey certainly has a foothold. It's not unusual anymore for a Southern team to be in the mix for a Stanley Cup championship.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Nashville Predators defenseman P.K. Subban has been fined $2,000 for embellishment after taking a hit from St. Louis Blues defenseman Joel Edmundson during their Western Conference semifinal. Subban and Edmundson had received offsetting minor penalties after the incident that took place May 2 during Game 4 of the series won by Nashville. Subban received a $2,000 fine because this was his second citation. NHL officials had given Subban a warning after an incident during a Jan. 22 game with the Minnesota Wild.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Guard Shembari Phillips is leaving Tennessee after spending two seasons with the Volunteers. Tennessee announced Wednesday that it had granted Phillips' request for a release from his scholarship. The 6-foot-3 guard from Atlanta made 13 starts as a sophomore this past season. Phillips averaged 6.2 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 20.9 minutes this past season. He made 11 starts in 2015-16 and averaged 5.4 points, 1.8 rebounds and 16.2 minutes.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - The University of Kentucky's newly renamed Kroger Field will host high school state championship football games in 2017 and 2018. The school and the KHSAA on Wednesday announced the Gridiron Bowl's move from Western Kentucky's Houchens Stadium in Bowling Green after eight years. The early-December games for six classifications will be played on the Wildcats' 61,000-seat home field for the first time since 1976. Kentucky's girls' Sweet 16 basketball tournament will return to Northern Kentucky's BB&T Arena next year before moving to Lexington's Rupp Arena for 2019 and 2020.

