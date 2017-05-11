Latest Indiana sports

INDYCAR-INDY 500-SAAVEDRA

Saavedra secures ride for another shot in Indianapolis 500

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - IndyCar driver Sebastian Saavedra will get a chance to start his sixth career Indianapolis 500 after being hired Wednesday by Juncos Racing.

The 26-year-old Colombian's best finish at Indy was with 15th in 2014. He did not compete in the series last season.

Saavedra and Spencer Pigot will be teammates and both will use Chevrolet engines. Pigot will drive the No. 11 car while Saavedra has the No. 17.

The two recent announcements give race organizers 32 driver-car combinations trying to make the traditional 33-car starting grid.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway opens Thursday with practice for the IndyCar Grand Prix. That race is set for Saturday.

Practice for the 500 begins Monday. Qualifying starts May 20, and the race is scheduled for May 28.

NCAA-APR SCORES

NCAA report shows athletes still breaking academic records

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - College athletes continue to produce record scores in the classroom.

The NCAA's most recent Academic Progress Report shows the four-year average in Division I was 981, two points higher than last year. Scores are calculated by giving each player on each team one point per semester for remaining academically eligible and another point each semester if they remain in school or graduate. A perfect score is 1,000.

This year's numbers cover the 2012-16 academic years. It's the 12th consecutive record-breaking score.

Teams that consistently fall below 930 can face penalties, including postseason ineligibility. Of the 17 teams ineligible to participate in NCAA Tournaments next year, 15 come from historically black colleges and universities.

CUBS-ROCKIES

German Marquez throws gem, Rockies beat Cubs 3-0

DENVER (AP) - German Marquez allowed three hits over eight innings and got his first major league hit with a two-run single in the seventh to lead the Colorado Rockies over the Chicago Cubs 3-0 on Wednesday.

Marquez had a no-hit bid going until Kris Bryant's double leading off the seventh inning. He walked Kyle Schwarber in the first and retired 16 straight before Bryant's hit to left.

The 22-year-old Marquez (1-2) struck out eight by mixing in a mid-90s fastball with an assortment of breaking pitches. With two on and two outs in the seventh, Marquez broke opener the game with his liner to left. The Rockies bench gave him an ovation.

Greg Holland threw a perfect ninth for his 14th save in as many chances to help the Rockies take two of three from Chicago.

TWINS-WHITE SOX PPD

Twins-White Sox game postponed by rain

CHICAGO (AP) - The Minnesota Twins' game at the Chicago White Sox has been postponed.

There was light rain for much of the afternoon in the Chicago area and more precipitation in the forecast for Wednesday night.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Aug. 21.

The Twins won the series opener 7-2 on Tuesday night. The teams play again on Thursday night.

