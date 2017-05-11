Lawyer, CEO want charge dropped against journalist

Congressional Republicans and Democrats have reached agreement on a bill to make it easier for the Department of Veterans Affairs to fire its employees.More >>
Congressional Republicans and Democrats have reached agreement on a bill to make it easier for the Department of Veterans Affairs to fire its employees.More >>
Trump is the first president since Richard Nixon to fire a law enforcement official overseeing an investigation with ties to the White House.More >>
Trump is the first president since Richard Nixon to fire a law enforcement official overseeing an investigation with ties to the White House.More >>
Education Secretary Betsy Devos vowed support for the students at a historically black university at their graduation ceremony but drew shouts of "Liar!" and booing.More >>
Education Secretary Betsy Devos vowed support for the students at a historically black university at their graduation ceremony but drew shouts of "Liar!" and booing.More >>
Republicans are rejecting Democratic calls for a special prosecutor to look into Russian interference, even as a number of them express serious concerns over the timing and rationale for President Donald Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey.More >>
Republicans are rejecting Democratic calls for a special prosecutor to look into Russian interference, even as a number of them express serious concerns over the timing and rationale for President Donald Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey.More >>
Flynn was the former national security adviser to President Donald Trump.More >>
Flynn was the former national security adviser to President Donald Trump.More >>
President Donald Trump has fired FBI Director James Comey.More >>
President Donald Trump has fired FBI Director James Comey.More >>
Congressional Republicans and Democrats have reached agreement on a bill to make it easier for the Department of Veterans Affairs to fire its employees.More >>
Congressional Republicans and Democrats have reached agreement on a bill to make it easier for the Department of Veterans Affairs to fire its employees.More >>
Trump is the first president since Richard Nixon to fire a law enforcement official overseeing an investigation with ties to the White House.More >>
Trump is the first president since Richard Nixon to fire a law enforcement official overseeing an investigation with ties to the White House.More >>
Education Secretary Betsy Devos vowed support for the students at a historically black university at their graduation ceremony but drew shouts of "Liar!" and booing.More >>
Education Secretary Betsy Devos vowed support for the students at a historically black university at their graduation ceremony but drew shouts of "Liar!" and booing.More >>
A West Virginia reporter arrested after repeatedly asking U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price a question says he did nothing wrong.More >>
A West Virginia reporter arrested after repeatedly asking U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price a question says he did nothing wrong.More >>
North Korea's ballistic missile program includes weapons that can reach many U.S, military installations in the Pacific Ocean.More >>
North Korea's ballistic missile program includes weapons that can reach many U.S, military installations in the Pacific Ocean.More >>
President Donald Trump plans to build a wall on the border with Mexico. He has said no one can build a wall better than him. He'll have to do better than these famous walls to make that promise a reality.More >>
President Donald Trump plans to build a wall on the border with Mexico. He has said no one can build a wall better than him. He'll have to do better than these famous walls to make that promise a reality.More >>
The first 100 days of the Trump presidency has included two travel bans and several executive orders.More >>
The first 100 days of the Trump presidency has included two travel bans and several executive orders.More >>
This graphic tracks President Donald Trump's visits to his "winter White House" in Palm Beach, Florida.More >>
This graphic tracks President Donald Trump's visits to his "winter White House" in Palm Beach, Florida.More >>
Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch faces senators as he tries to become the newest member of the U.S. Supreme Court.More >>
Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch faces senators as he tries to become the newest member of the U.S. Supreme Court.More >>
One in five unauthorized immigrants live in New York City and Los Angeles, according to Pew Research.More >>
One in five unauthorized immigrants live in New York City and Los Angeles, according to Pew Research.More >>
The Environmental Protection Agency commissioned photos to document the state of the environment when it was formed in 1970.More >>
The Environmental Protection Agency commissioned photos to document the state of the environment when it was formed in 1970.More >>
The countries the Trump administration banned refuges from does not include countries where he has business ties.More >>
The countries the Trump administration banned refuges from does not include countries where he has business ties.More >>
Protesters gathered across the nation in response to an executive order issued by President Donald Trump that detained and deported immigrants and refugees.More >>
Protesters gathered across the nation in response to an executive order issued by President Donald Trump that detained and deported immigrants and refugees.More >>
As the Republican nominee, Donald Trump listed 21 conservatives from which he would choose to replace late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia.More >>
As the Republican nominee, Donald Trump listed 21 conservatives from which he would choose to replace late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia.More >>