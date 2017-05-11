The Latest: Tillerson: US reviewing climate change policy

(AP Photo/Mark Thiessen). Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, left, and Swedish Foreign Minister Margot Wallstrom atend a welcoming ceremony to kick off the Arctic Council event in Fairbanks, Alaska, on Wednesday, May 10, 2017. High-level officials from th...

(AP Photo/Mark Thiessen). U.S. Rep. Don Young, R-Alaska, laughs as he talks to people before the welcoming ceremony to kick off Arctic Council events in Fairbanks, Alaska, on Wednesday, May 10, 2017. High-level officials from the world's eight Arctic n...

(AP Photo/Mark Thiessen). U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, seated right, and U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, seated left, pose with Nulato Chief Mickey Stickman at an Arctic Council event in Fairbanks, Alaska. High-level officials from the world's eigh...

(AP Photo/Mark Thiessen). A few hundred people chanted slogans and made speeches to protest the presence of U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in Fairbanks, Alaska, on Wednesday, May 10, 2017. High-level officials from the world's eight Arctic natio...

(AP Photo/Mark Thiessen). U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, seated right, and U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, seated left, speak with representatives of Alaska Native groups at an Arctic Council event in Fairbanks, Alaska. High-level officials from the ...

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) - The Latest on a meeting of the Arctic Council (all times local):

1:30 p.m.

Arctic nations have approved a document calling for global action to address climate change. But U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says his country continues to review its own policies.

Tillerson spoke Thursday in Fairbanks, Alaska, at a meeting of the Arctic Council, made up of the eight Arctic nations and indigenous groups.

The council adopted a document noting the need for global action to reduce long-lived greenhouse gases and short-lived climate pollutants.

Tillerson says the United States appreciates that the other countries have important points of view and will take time to understand their concerns.

But he says the U.S. will not rush to make a decision on climate change policy.

The United State chaired the council for the last two years and turned the chairmanship over to Finland on Thursday.

___

10:30 p.m.

The secretary of state is in Fairbanks for a meeting with the world's eight Arctic nations amid concerns about the future of the sensitive region after President Donald Trump called for more oil drilling and development.

Rex Tillerson landed on Wednesday afternoon and immediately held a meeting with a congressional delegation as well as Arctic representatives from Alaska's indigenous people.

Protesters gathered in a city park nearby to denounce the presence of Tillerson, who is the former president of Exxon Mobil Corp.

The Arctic Council is an advisory body that promotes cooperation among member nations and indigenous groups. Its focus is sustainable development and environmental protection of the Arctic.

It does not make policy or allocate resources, and its decisions must be unanimous.

___

10 p.m.

High-level officials from the world's eight Arctic nations will meet in Alaska amid concerns about the future of the sensitive region after President Trump called for more oil drilling and development.

Among those expected to attend the meeting of the Arctic Council beginning Thursday in Fairbanks are U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who met Wednesday with Trump and Tillerson in Washington.

No formal discussions were set on key issues such as climate change, development and drilling. But those issues will provide a backdrop as the chairmanship of the council passes from the U.S. to Finland.

