Suspect arrested in shooting death of man dropped off at hospital

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man has been arrested for an April homicide that police said happened at his home.

The victim, Damon Jones, was dropped off at University of Louisville Hospital April 15 with a gunshot wound. He later was pronounced dead.

>> MUGSHOTS: May 2017 Roundup

According to an arrest report, Jones was shot inside a home at 4227 Winnrose Way where 34-year-old John T. Johnson lives. Police said Johnson and another person were the only two people inside the home with Jones when Jones was shot.

Both suspect allegedly fled the shooting scene and did not contact police.

ALSO ON WAVE3.COM

+ Teacher accused of setting restaurant fires

+ Star student remembered after deadly crash

+ KSP: Unsolved Nelson Co. cases not forgotten

It took officers several days to discover the crime scene. When it was located, police said it had been altered and attempts had been make to destroy or conceal evidence.

Johnson is charged with complicity to commit murder and tampering with physical evidence.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.