Investigators meet with woman at center of UNC probe

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) - A woman at the center of North Carolina's multi-year academic scandal interviewed with NCAA investigators after previously declining to cooperate in the probe.
Raleigh attorney Elliot Abrams told The Associated Press on Wednesday night that his client - Deborah Crowder - met all day with investigators. Crowder is a retired office administrator in the formerly named African and Afro-American Studies (AFAM) department.
"She has never wavered in terms of what happened," Abrams told the AP, "and I think she knew that this was a chance to actually tell her story, and she did a good job of doing that."
UNC faces five top-level charges, including lack of institutional control, in the long-running probe centered on irregular AFAM courses featuring significant athlete enrollments.
The school was due in March to respond to the charges. But the case hit one of its many delays after Abrams wrote the NCAA to say that Crowder was willing to talk with investigators.
Crowder, who graded many of the papers in the problem classes, also filed an affidavit defending the courses' quality. She said she didn't create courses to provide special assistance for athletes while saying athletes and non-athletes received equal treatment.
NCAA spokeswoman Emily James and UNC spokesman Rick White didn't immediately return emails for comment Wednesday night.
Southeastern Conference commissioner Greg Sankey, the chief hearing officer for the infractions panel handling UNC's case, wrote in a latter last month that Crowder's interview should take place in time to allow his panel to hear the case in August.
UNC is due to respond to the latest charges by Tuesday.
The website InsideCarolina.com was first to report that Crowder was interviewed.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The wife of longtime ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman has died in a traffic crash in Connecticut.More >>
The wife of longtime ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman has died in a traffic crash in Connecticut.More >>
President Donald Trump has welcomed Vladimir Putin's top diplomat to the White House for Trump's highest level face-to-face contact with a Russian government official since he took office in January.More >>
President Donald Trump has welcomed Vladimir Putin's top diplomat to the White House for Trump's highest level face-to-face contact with a Russian government official since he took office in January.More >>
President Donald Trump is defending his firing of FBI Director James ComeyMore >>
President Donald Trump is defending his firing of FBI Director James ComeyMore >>
A group of turkey hunters got a good laugh from some daring deer in central IndianaMore >>
A group of turkey hunters got a good laugh from some daring deer in central IndianaMore >>
President Donald Trump's go-it-alone foreign policy is weakening America's standing at a time of tumult in the world, Kofi Annan tells The Associated Press in a wide-ranging interviewMore >>
President Donald Trump's go-it-alone foreign policy is weakening America's standing at a time of tumult in the world, Kofi Annan tells The Associated Press in a wide-ranging interviewMore >>
The first appeals court to hear a challenge to President Donald Trump's revised travel ban appeared unconvinced that it should ignore the Republican's repeated promises to impose a Muslim banMore >>
The first appeals court to hear a challenge to President Donald Trump's revised travel ban appeared unconvinced that it should ignore the Republican's repeated promises to impose a Muslim banMore >>
The first appeals court to hear a challenge to President Donald Trump's revised travel ban appeared unconvinced that it should ignore the Republican's repeated promises to impose a Muslim banMore >>
The first appeals court to hear a challenge to President Donald Trump's revised travel ban appeared unconvinced that it should ignore the Republican's repeated promises to impose a Muslim banMore >>
The investigation into the killings of two doctors in their luxury penthouse condominium took a surprise turn Monday when prosecutors corrected earlier accounts by authorities who said the suspect opened fire on them inside the couple's apartmentMore >>
The investigation into the killings of two doctors in their luxury penthouse condominium took a surprise turn Monday when prosecutors corrected earlier accounts by authorities who said the suspect opened fire on them inside the couple's apartmentMore >>
Former acting Attorney General Sally Yates told Congress Monday she bluntly warned the Trump White House in January that its new National Security Adviser Michael Flynn "essentially could be blackmailed" by the RussiansMore >>
Former acting Attorney General Sally Yates told Congress Monday she bluntly warned the Trump White House in January that its new National Security Adviser Michael Flynn "essentially could be blackmailed" by the RussiansMore >>
Former acting Attorney General Sally Yates told Congress Monday she bluntly warned the Trump White House in January that its new National Security Adviser Michael Flynn "essentially could be blackmailed" by the RussiansMore >>
Former acting Attorney General Sally Yates told Congress Monday she bluntly warned the Trump White House in January that its new National Security Adviser Michael Flynn "essentially could be blackmailed" by the RussiansMore >>
Former officials say President Barack Obama warned Donald Trump against hiring Michael Flynn as national security adviser during an Oval Office meeting in the days after the 2016 electionMore >>
Former officials say President Barack Obama warned Donald Trump against hiring Michael Flynn as national security adviser during an Oval Office meeting in the days after the 2016 electionMore >>