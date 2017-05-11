NCAA investigators meet with woman at center of UNC probe

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) - A woman at the center of North Carolina's multi-year academic scandal interviewed with NCAA investigators after previously declining to cooperate in the probe.
Raleigh attorney Elliot Abrams told The Associated Press on Wednesday night that his client - Deborah Crowder - met all day with investigators. Crowder is a retired office administrator in the formerly named African and Afro-American Studies (AFAM) department.
"She has never wavered in terms of what happened," Abrams told the AP, "and I think she knew that this was a chance to actually tell her story, and she did a good job of doing that."
UNC faces five top-level charges, including lack of institutional control, in the long-running probe centered on irregular AFAM courses featuring significant athlete enrollments.
The school was due in March to respond to the charges. But the case hit one of its many delays after Abrams wrote the NCAA to say that Crowder was willing to talk with investigators.
Crowder, who graded many of the papers in the problem classes, also filed an affidavit in March defending the quality of the courses. She said she didn't create courses to provide special assistance for athletes, and non-athletes and athletes received equal treatment.
UNC spokesman Rick White declined comment on Thursday. NCAA spokeswoman Emily James also declined comment.
Southeastern Conference commissioner Greg Sankey, the chief hearing officer for the infractions panel handling UNC's case, wrote in a letter last month that Crowder's interview should take place in time to allow his panel to hear the case in August.
UNC is due to respond to the latest notice of allegations by Tuesday.
The website InsideCarolina.com was first to report that Crowder was interviewed.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A West Virginia reporter arrested after repeatedly asking U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price a question says he did nothing wrong.More >>
A West Virginia reporter arrested after repeatedly asking U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price a question says he did nothing wrong.More >>
Officials from the world's eight Arctic nations will meet in Alaska amid concerns about the sensitive region after President Trump called for more oil drilling and development.More >>
Officials from the world's eight Arctic nations will meet in Alaska amid concerns about the sensitive region after President Trump called for more oil drilling and development.More >>
The collapse of a tunnel containing radioactive waste at the Hanford nuclear weapons complex underscored what critics have long been saying: The toxic remnants of the Cold War are being stored in haphazard and unsafe conditions around the countryMore >>
The collapse of a tunnel containing radioactive waste at the Hanford nuclear weapons complex underscored what critics have long been saying: The toxic remnants of the Cold War are being stored in haphazard and unsafe conditions around the countryMore >>
Police in West Virginia's Capitol have arrested a journalist who they said was trying "aggressively" to get past Secret Service agents and yelling questions at U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Tom PriceMore >>
Police in West Virginia's Capitol have arrested a journalist who they said was trying "aggressively" to get past Secret Service agents and yelling questions at U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Tom PriceMore >>
President Donald Trump has welcomed Vladimir Putin's top diplomat to the White House for Trump's highest level face-to-face contact with a Russian government official since he took office in January.More >>
President Donald Trump has welcomed Vladimir Putin's top diplomat to the White House for Trump's highest level face-to-face contact with a Russian government official since he took office in January.More >>
President Donald Trump is defending his firing of FBI Director James ComeyMore >>
President Donald Trump is defending his firing of FBI Director James ComeyMore >>
A group of turkey hunters got a good laugh from some daring deer in central IndianaMore >>
A group of turkey hunters got a good laugh from some daring deer in central IndianaMore >>
President Donald Trump's go-it-alone foreign policy is weakening America's standing at a time of tumult in the world, Kofi Annan tells The Associated Press in a wide-ranging interviewMore >>
President Donald Trump's go-it-alone foreign policy is weakening America's standing at a time of tumult in the world, Kofi Annan tells The Associated Press in a wide-ranging interviewMore >>
The first appeals court to hear a challenge to President Donald Trump's revised travel ban appeared unconvinced that it should ignore the Republican's repeated promises to impose a Muslim banMore >>
The first appeals court to hear a challenge to President Donald Trump's revised travel ban appeared unconvinced that it should ignore the Republican's repeated promises to impose a Muslim banMore >>
The first appeals court to hear a challenge to President Donald Trump's revised travel ban appeared unconvinced that it should ignore the Republican's repeated promises to impose a Muslim banMore >>
The first appeals court to hear a challenge to President Donald Trump's revised travel ban appeared unconvinced that it should ignore the Republican's repeated promises to impose a Muslim banMore >>
The investigation into the killings of two doctors in their luxury penthouse condominium took a surprise turn Monday when prosecutors corrected earlier accounts by authorities who said the suspect opened fire on them inside the couple's apartmentMore >>
The investigation into the killings of two doctors in their luxury penthouse condominium took a surprise turn Monday when prosecutors corrected earlier accounts by authorities who said the suspect opened fire on them inside the couple's apartmentMore >>