Lucky Louisville: Lottery officials announce city's 2nd $1M winner in 2 days

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - For the second day in a row, a brand new millionaire is waking up in Louisville.

A Powerball ticket sold in Louisville matched the first five numbers but not the Powerball in Wednesday night's Powerball drawing. The ticket is worth worth $1 million.

The numbers drawn were 29-31-46-56-62 and the Powerball 8.

Once the Kentucky Lottery's security department has completed its necessary procedures, the retailer's location will be revealed. The retailer will receive $10,000 for selling the $1 million ticket.

The winner or winners have not yet claimed their prize. They have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim the money.

The identity of the $1 million winner from Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing also remains unknown. That person's ticket matched the first five numbers of the Mega Millions drawing from Tuesday night but not the Mega Ball. The Mega Millions numbers were 6-29-45-69-73 and Mega Ball 11.

The $1 million Mega Millions ticket was sold at the Kroger at 4501 Outer Loop in Louisville. That store also will receive $10,000.

