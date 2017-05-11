Authorities investigating after body found in Mayfield, KY creek

Mannequin heads and old cars can be spotted on the home’s lawn.More >>
Mannequin heads and old cars can be spotted on the home’s lawn.More >>
When people in the Algonquin neighborhood are asked what their community needs. The response is almost always the same. “They need more stuff down here for the kids to do,” Aundrea Thomas said.More >>
When people in the Algonquin neighborhood are asked what their community needs. The response is almost always the same. “They need more stuff down here for the kids to do,” Aundrea Thomas said.More >>
Once the Kentucky Lottery's security department has completed its necessary procedures, the identity of the retailer that sold the ticket will be revealed.More >>
Once the Kentucky Lottery's security department has completed its necessary procedures, the identity of the retailer that sold the ticket will be revealed.More >>
The victim, Damon Jones, was dropped off at University of Louisville Hospital April 15 with a gunshot wound. He later was pronounced dead.More >>
The victim, Damon Jones, was dropped off at University of Louisville Hospital April 15 with a gunshot wound. He later was pronounced dead.More >>
The fires were set May 5 and 6 at Wicked-Eyed Woman Gastropub in Elizabethtown.More >>
The fires were set May 5 and 6 at Wicked-Eyed Woman Gastropub in Elizabethtown.More >>