Authorities investigating after body found in Mayfield, KY creek

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
MAYFIELD, KY (KFVS) -

A body was found in a creek in Mayfield, Kentucky on Thursday, May 11.

According to Graves County Coroner Brad Jones, the body was found near the intersection of 9th and College.

He said the body is being sent away for an autopsy and the investigation is ongoing.

