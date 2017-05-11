Forecastle Festival's daily performance schedule released

This year's festival will be held July 14 to 16 at Waterfront Park. (Source: Forecastle Festival)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Forecastle Festival released its daily schedule of performances Thursday.

The festival, now in its 15th year, will be held Friday, Saturday and Sunday, July 14, 15 and 16 at Waterfront Park. It traditionally attracts tens of thousands of music fans from across the country.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News & Weather apps

LCD Soundsystem, Weezer, Odesza, Sturgill Simpson and Cage the Elephant will headline the 2017 Forecastle Festival.

Click here for the Friday, July 14 schedule. Gates open at 2 p.m.

Click here for the Saturday, July 15 schedule. Gates open at 12 p.m.

Click here for the Sunday, July 16 schedule. Gates open at 12 p.m.



RELATED STORIES

+ Forecastle Festival daily lineups announced

+ 10 acts added to Forecastle lineup

+ Initial Forecastle lineup announced

+ Dates for 2017 Forecastle Festival announced

VIP, General Admission Plus and General Admission weekend passes, as well as daily tickets are on sale now at ForecastleFestival.com, Ticketmaster.com and all Ticketmaster outlets.

Late night shows also will be performed aboard the Belle of Louisville on Friday and Saturday nights during the festival. The full late night schedule can be found by clicking here.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.