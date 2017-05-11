UofL football will welcome Notre Dame 3 times in 5 years beginning in ... 2030

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - UofL football will play Notre Dame four times between 2030 and 2035, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced Thursday.

The agreement continues a partnership that began in 2014, in which the ACC’s 14 football member schools play the Fighting Irish an average of five times per year. By the end of the 2037 season, Notre Dame will have played 120 games against ACC opponents, beginning with the 2014 football season.

Louisville and Notre Dame first met in 2014 in South Bend, as the Cards claimed a 31-28 thriller in the rain and under the lights at one of college football's most historic venues. The Irish missed a late field-goal attempt that would have tied the game, sending the UofL faithful who made the trip into celebration mode.

UofL will welcome the Fighting Irish in 2030, 2033 and 2035, with the Cardinals returning to South Bend, Ind., for the 2032 season. Dates have not been announced.

"The ACC's football partnership with Notre Dame has been terrific throughout our first four seasons," ACC Commissioner John Swofford said. "As we look to the future, these games will continue to enhance the experience for our players, schools and fans."

The ACC and Notre Dame had previously announced the schedule of games from 2017 through 2025. As previously released, the Cardinals will host to Notre Dame for the first time in 2019 on Labor Day, and again in 2023.

Half of the 60 games scheduled from 2026 through 2037 will be home games for ACC teams, and Notre Dame will play host to 30 games.

