Peace officer memorial service to be held in Paducah

Remembering the fallen. The annual Peace Officer Memorial Service will be held Monday, May 15 in Paducah.

The public is invited to the noon ceremony on the lawn of the McCracken County Courthouse, with a reception to follow at the county jail.

The service, sponsored by the Jackson Purchase Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #15, will honor officers nationwide who died in the line of duty during 2016.

