FRIDAY AT 11: Locked out of jail, murder suspects sent home instead

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Murder is described as the ultimate crime. And those who are suspected of killing usually face some of the longest sentences if convicted.

But WAVE 3 News found out that at least part of the time after their arrests, some homicide suspects were allowed to go home instead of remaining in jail.

It's called home incarceration, or HIP. The person arrested wears a monitoring ankle bracelet.

According to the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections, more than 20 individuals with murder charges are at home on HIP awaiting trial. They then get credit for that time served.

In a few of the cases, the suspects admitted to the shootings.

But while police and families of the victims are frustrated the suspects are serving time at home instead of behind bars, one judge explains it's not as simple as it may sound.

