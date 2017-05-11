Locked out of jail, murder suspects sent home instead

WAVE 3 News found out that at least part of the time after their arrests, some homicide suspects were allowed to go home instead of remaining in jail. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - They're charged with serious crimes and headed for trial, but a growing number of these accused criminals are locked out of jail.

Many have probably heard of home incarceration, or HIP. To save space in Louisville’s overcrowded jail, some defendants are sent home and monitored with an ankle bracelet.

But WAVE 3 News looked at the list of those cases and made two alarming discoveries.

The list has 600 names, that's nearly twice as long as it was just four years ago. We also found out that these people aren't accused of just minor crimes, some are charged with murder and have even admitted to it.

"He was always very generous, always caring," Kayla Box told us of her father, Donald Box. "If you needed something he was there."

It was September, close to her due date, when her father was shot to death.

"My dad wasn't there and he'll never get to meet her and she will never get to grow up knowing her papaw," she said.

Police charged Joshua Goodman with murder. But, Kayla was shocked when she learned Goodman wasn't in jail and was at home instead.

"I would never imagine it," she told us.

Turns out, Goodman is one of 26 murder suspects bonded out on HIP or home incarceration while they wait for trial.

That’s a reward, according to Kayla.

"You get to eat when you want to eat,” she said. “You get to shower when you want to shower. You get to do what you want to do when you want to do it."

Some of the other suspects out on HIP include Maurice Lamont Deal, who admitted fighting with Joseph Keith Otis before he was shot. Bradley Caraway is also on the list. He is the man accused in the drunk driving death of UofL Cheerleader, Shanae Moorman. Then there's Angelo Cross, who admitted to shooting Steve Bledsoe to death back in 2013.

"If your viewers think this is some kind of, like living in a hotel and it's really a suite, it ain't," Chief Circuit Court Judge Charles Cunnigham told us. He is one of several judges who has let suspected killers out on HIP before.

"Yes, there are people who commit homicides who, under our metric, which is objective, score as a low risk," he said.

He explained judges look at several factors, like a suspect’s criminal past, whether they've always shown up to court before or violated any parole terms, the circumstances of the alleged murder and the likelihood they'll kill again.

Plus, he said a suspect is considered innocent until proven guilty. Cunningham also spoke to us about the jail’s overcrowded condition.

"There are actually people that are actually scarier than people who have been accused of killing folks," he said, such as drug dealers doing business with guns.

Then there's the issue of money.

"If you’re a millionaire and you kill somebody, does that mean you get to be out in the street because you can post a million dollar bond?” he asked. “Whereas I could put a $10,000 bond on indigent people who are no greater risk but because they’re indigent that 10,000 is as bad as 10 million for them. So, again, it’s one factor of several that we have to consider.”

Kentucky law requires a bond unless they're a flight risk or a danger to society.

To Assistant Commonwealth Attorney Jeff Cooke, it’s a matter of public safety.

"To think that they could home, watching tv, their feet up on the coffee table," he said.

No surprise, he told us prosecutors almost always object.

"We think when a person is facing 20, 30, 50 years in prison, yeah, the temptation would be to flee the jurisdiction.”

To Box, it's just not fair.

"If you've got kids, you're there with your kids. and it's not right at all,” she said.

While she waits for the trial, the only thing she can do is hope justice will come around.

"God definitely let him know to let us know that he loved us," she said.

Cunningham says in federal court cases, which are serious crimes, people don't typically post cash bonds, and either hold them or let them go.

He also says that it’s important to remember that everyone is presumed to be innocent until they are proven guilty.

