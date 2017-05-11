Attorneys say 8-year-old was bullied before killing himself

Attorneys for the mother of an 8-year-old Ohio boy say he was bullied and knocked unconscious at school two days before he killed himself.
The boy killed himself at his Cincinnati home Jan. 26. The attorneys say a school surveillance video shows the boy being thrown against a wall by another child in a bathroom entrance and knocked unconscious. The attorneys, who viewed the video, say the boy lay unconscious for 7½ minutes before an assistant principal and a school nurse came to his aid.
The attorneys say school officials told the boy's mother that day that he'd fainted but was alert. They say she only learned of the bullying after attorneys obtained a police investigative file.
Cincinnati school officials didn't immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.
