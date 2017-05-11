Man arrested after assault of woman for bingo winnings

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A woman was severely beaten after leaving a bingo hall and her alleged attacker is in custody.

Tori D. Brown, 28, of Louisville, is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on robbery and assault charges.

Louisville Metro police said the victim had won $1,300 at Bingo City on Breckenridge Lane. Brown followed her from the Bingo Hall to her driveway where police said he demanded the cash.

The woman was beaten several times in the head and was left with permanent nerve damage.

Bond for Brown, who was also wanted on a bench warrant in connection with three other robbery charges, is set at $100,000 cash.

