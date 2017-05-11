A year later, Brice Rhodes is still seeking an attorney

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The man accused of killing two teenage boys in May 2016 is still awaiting the start of court proceedings because he doesn't have an attorney.



Brice Rhodes is accused of killing Maurice Gordon, 16, and Larry Ordway, 14, and leaving their bodies near River Park Drive. Since then, several accomplices have been taken into custody and Rhodes has pleaded not guilty. However, with several issues in the past with attorneys, Rhodes is still seeking representation in court, a year after the murders.

Previously, Rhodes had called his attorney a "coward," and the attorney removed himself from the case due to what he called a "conflict of interest." Since then Rhodes has been going in out of Circuit Court, trying to determine what the next step is for him.



At this court appearance, it was a similar case. With Elizabeth Wren, the mother of the two teens, watching from the gallery, Rhodes appeared before Judge Charles Cunningham, Jr. still without a permanent lawyer.



Cunningham decided they would wait until Rhodes can hire an attorney. It has not been explicitly stated why no other attorneys have stepped up to take his case.

Since then, the Commonwealth has filed for Rhodes to be eligible for the death penalty, if found guilty.



"We went ahead and filed aggravators, we were trying to wait until an attorney was assigned but since that is taking a while,"

prosecutor Elizabeth Jones Brown said. "Besides, that might be helpful information for attorneys contemplating taking this case, we went ahead and filed. He is eligible for the death penalty because of the multiple killings."



Jones explained that if no attorneys from Louisville decide to step up, the Commonwealth would have to look into other jurisdictions and their precedents to deal with the situation, as something like this has never happened within the city.



