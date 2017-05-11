'It takes up the whole river!' US ports welcome giant ship

(Steve Bisson/Savannah Morning News via AP). A crowd of well-wishers along River Street welcome the container ship COSCO Development, Thursday morning, May 11, 2017, in Savannah, Ga, as the vessel sails up the Savannah River to the Port of Savannah. Th...

(AP Photo/Georgia Ports Authority, Stephen Morton). In this photo provided by the Georgia Ports Authority, the container ship COSCO Development sails up river past the historic district of Savannah, Ga., to the Port of Savannah, on Thursday, May 11, 20...

(Steve Bisson/Savannah Morning News via AP). The container ship COSCO Development is guided under the Talmadge Bridge, Thursday morning, May 11, 2017, in Savannah, Ga, as the vessel sails up the Savannah River to the Port of Savannah. The ship is the l...

By RUSS BYNUMAssociated Press

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) - The largest cargo ship ever to visit ports on the U.S. East Coast is so long the Statue of Liberty and Washington Monument could fit end-to-end along its deck and still leave room for Big Ben.

The COSCO Development arrived Thursday at the Port of Savannah after cruising past dozens of onlookers who cheered and took photos of the 1,200-foot (366-meter) vessel from Savannah's downtown riverfront.

Former ship's officer Andrew Evans exclaimed to his wife: "It takes up the whole river!"

The giant ship stopped in Norfolk, Virginia, earlier this week. From Savannah, it's heading to Charleston, South Carolina, before returning to Hong Kong.

It comes as Savannah and other U.S. ports scramble to deepen their harbors so such large ships can pass with full loads even at low tide.

