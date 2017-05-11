Records: Slain boy told Missouri authorities about abuse - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Records: Slain boy told Missouri authorities about abuse

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) - Missouri state records show an emaciated boy whose father later killed him and fed his remains to the family's pigs told authorities he was being abused.

Adrian Jones was 5 years old in July 2013 when he told a Missouri Children's Division worker and police officer that a "little bone come out" when his father kicked him in the head. Two years later, Adrian was dead.

Adrian's father and stepmother, Michael and Heather Jones, are serving life sentences in his death.

The records released this week show Missouri welfare officials said in 2013 that they didn't think they could ensure Adrian's safety at home, but that a county juvenile officer suggested the family be provided more services. The family then moved to Kansas.

Similar records remain under seal in Kansas, where welfare officials have said allegations against the family were "thoroughly investigated."

