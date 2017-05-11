Deadly crash closes 10 mile stretch of Bluegrass Parkway

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - a 10 mile stretch of the Bluegrass Parkway in nelson County will be closed for several hours due to a deadly crash.

TRIMARC says the westbound lanes of the Bluegrass between mile markers 34 to 24 are expected to be closed for three to four hours.

Kentucky State Police says the crash is at the 25 mile marker, the Bardstown exit.

Traffic is being detoured at Exit 34 onto Highway 55, then left onto Highway 62 to Highway 245. Drivers will continue on Highway 245 to Highway 150 and will be able to reenter the Bluegrass Parkway.

