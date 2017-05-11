UPDATE: 3 dead in crash on Bluegrass Parkway, 10 mile stretch closed

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Nelson County coroner says three people have been killed in a crash that has closed a 10 mile stretch of the Bluegrass Parkway.

The crash was reported at 11:24 a.m. at the 25 mile marker, which is the Bardstown exit. Nelson County Dispatch says two vehicles are involved and that one of them is a semi that may have crossed median and gone into the opposing lane...

According to Nelson Co. Coroner Field Houghlin, the dead are two adults and a child. Their names have not been released.

TRIMARC expects the westbound lanes of the Bluegrass between mile markers 34 to 24 are expected to be closed for three to four hours.

Traffic is being detoured at Exit 34 onto Highway 55, then left onto Highway 62 to Highway 245. Drivers will continue on Highway 245 to Highway 150 and will be able to reenter the Bluegrass Parkway.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.