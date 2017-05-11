UPDATE: Bluegrass Parkway reopened after triple fatal crash

The eastbound semi appears to have crossed the median and crossed into the westbound lanes. (Source: Air 3, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Nelson County coroner says three people have been killed in a crash that closed a 10 mile stretch of the Bluegrass Parkway. That road is now reopen.

The crash was reported at 11:24 a.m. near the KY 49 overpass. The crash involved a semi and a passenger vehicle. Video from Air 3 suggests the semi may have crossed the median and gone into the opposing lane.

According to Nelson Co. Coroner Field Houghlin, the dead are two adults and a child. Their names have not been released.

Chris Jessie, spokesman for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Elizabethtown District, said reconstruction and cleanup of the crash scene will take three to four hours.

A detour for westbound traffic was set up at Exit 25 (the US 150/Bardstown exit), but Jessie urges drivers to get off at Exit 34 (the KY 55/Bloomfield exit) to US 62. To minimize congestion at the US 150 interchange, Jessie says drivers should reenter the Bluegrass Parkway via US 31E at Exit 21 on the west side of Bardstown.

