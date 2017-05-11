Police: Man driving drunk nearly hit traffic safety flagger

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - While safety crews were at work to protect utility workers repairing downed electrical lines, a man was arrested after driving into the closed off street.

The incident happened just after 2 a.m. May 11 in the 2100 block of Bardstown Road near Douglass Blvd. The afternoon before several power lines had fallen causing a two-block stretch of Bardstown Road to be closed while repairs were made.

LG&E crews had returned to the location to finish repairs when a car disregarded the safety flagger who was directing traffic around the closed road. Metro police said the car plowed through the traffic cones and nearly struck the flagger, who had to jump behind his truck for cover.

A Louisville Metro police at the scene found Dalton R. Ulrich, 26, of Louisville, behind the wheel of the running car. Ulrich, whom police said had slurred speech and smelled of alcoholic beverages, told the officer he had been drinking at a bar. Police said Ulrich failed a field sobriety test.

Ulrich was arrested on charges of wanton endangerment and operating a motor vehicle under the influence. He is scheduled to be arraigned May 12 at Louisville Metro Corrections.

