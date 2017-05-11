Mother of special-needs boy thanks another mom for sweet moment

(RNN) – The mother of a son with special needs took to Facebook to thank another mom for a thoughtful act of kindness and a great piece of parenting.

Leah Carroll thanked the anonymous woman who brought her children over to meet her son when they were curious about why her son, Malachi, was in a wheelchair.

One of them had said “Mom, look at THAT boy!” as they waited in line at a Chick-fil-A restaurant, Carroll wrote.

But the mother of the questioning child turned a potentially embarrassing moment around when Malachi laughed and smiled to meet them.

“As they said their names my little Malachi started grinning from ear to ear and jabbering back to them. The joy on his face brought tears to my eyes - he loves kids his age but so many are fearful to come and speak to him,” Carroll wrote.

She concluded by thanking the “Chick-fil-A mom” for showing her kids that “different is not something to fear, and it was OK to ask questions.”

The post has been shared more than 70,000 times and received over 200,000 reactions and 5,000 comments.

Here is a video of Malachi laughing as she talked to him about the incident.

