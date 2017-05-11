'Gray Death': Powerful drug blend hits IN; public, first responders at risk

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A deadly blend of drugs referred to as Gray Death has caused an overdose in central Indiana and presents a risk to the public and first responders, according to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security (IDHS).



Gray Death is a dangerous mixture of heroin, fentanyl, carfentanil. Carfentanil is 10,000 times more potent than morphine and 100 times more potent than fentanyl, the IDHS said. It is commonly used to tranquilize elephants and other large mammals and can be found in several forms, including powder and tablets.

Officials are warning that the drug can be absorbed through the skin or accidentally inhaled.



“Many people become addicted to opioids from what originally started as legitimate prescribed use, while others became addicted as a result of illicit use," Indiana State Police Supt. Doug Carter said. “But addiction is addiction regardless of the path and this is not a problem we can - or should try - to arrest our way out of. And equally as troubling is the threat these substances are posing to the health and safety of public safety professionals.”



Anyone responding to an overdose should seek immediate medical attention and be careful not to touch any drugs or paraphernalia, according to the IDHS

