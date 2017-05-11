FOP letter urges Metro Council to reject Police Accountability commission appointee

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The president of River City Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 614 denounced the appointment of the newest member of the Citizens Commission on Police Accountability in a strongly worded letter to Metro Council on behalf of the FOP's approximately 2300 members.

The appointee, Dr. Ricky Jones, is a University of Louisville professor and chair of the school's Pan-African Studies Department.

"We have never objected to any citizen appointed by (Mayor Greg Fischer) until now, and we do not take this issue lightly," Dave Mutchler wrote. "Time and again Dr. Jones has shown that he is unable or unwilling to evaluate issues involving police officers in a fair, reasonable and objective manner."

Metro Council is set to vote on Fischer's appointment of Jones during a meeting Thursday night.

"What has ensued is stunningly preposterous," Mutchler continues. "Dr. Jones publicly has labeled those who disagree with him or dare to challenge him as racists. Amazingly, Dr. Jones is doubling down on this hypocrisy. He expects to freely utilize his right as an American to say and do as he pleases, yet personally attacks those who do the same. Dr. Jones has labeled me a racist for objecting to his appointment on behalf of my members. Dr. Jones has labeled Councilwoman Julie Denton (one of your own) a racist for objecting to his appointment. These personal attacks continue and Dr. Jones has provided absolutely no fact based evidence to support those claims, which of course are false. Is this how he will treat the other members of the commission who may disagree with him?"

Mutchler went on to "strongly urge" Metro Council to vote against Jones' appointment to the commission.

