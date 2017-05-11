APNewsBreak: Critical audit another blow to Iowa athletics - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

APNewsBreak: Critical audit another blow to Iowa athletics

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File). FILE - This is an Oct. 31, 2015, file photo, shows Iowa Athletic Director Gary Barta on the field before an NCAA college football game in Iowa City, Iowa. An audit of the University of Iowa athletics department warn... (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File). FILE - This is an Oct. 31, 2015, file photo, shows Iowa Athletic Director Gary Barta on the field before an NCAA college football game in Iowa City, Iowa. An audit of the University of Iowa athletics department warn...
(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File). FILE - In this May 4, 2017, file photo, Jane Meyer, former senior associate athletic director at the University of Iowa, speaks during a news conference in Des Moines, Iowa. An audit of the University of Iowa athlet... (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File). FILE - In this May 4, 2017, file photo, Jane Meyer, former senior associate athletic director at the University of Iowa, speaks during a news conference in Des Moines, Iowa. An audit of the University of Iowa athlet...
By RYAN J. FOLEY
Associated Press

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - Missing iPads. Unnecessary travel. Improper credit card purchases.

A recent audit of the Iowa athletics department warns that administrators failed to adequately monitor information technology purchases, allowing wasteful spending and creating a major risk for equipment theft.

The department's IT director, Patrick Delin, left his job in February as auditors were nearing the conclusion of an inquiry that was sharply critical of his practices.

The audit comes at a difficult time for athletic director Gary Barta, who is facing criticism following last week's jury award of $1.4 million in damages to his former top aide, Jane Meyer.

At trial, the university argued that deputy athletic director Gene Taylor was paid $70,000 more than Meyer because his job included overseeing IT. Taylor is now at Kansas State.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Elderly man kills self; said he killed wife with Alzheimer's

    Elderly man kills self; said he killed wife with Alzheimer's

    Thursday, May 11 2017 2:56 PM EDT2017-05-11 18:56:48 GMT
    Thursday, May 11 2017 2:56 PM EDT2017-05-11 18:56:48 GMT
    Authorities in Florida say a 75-year-old man fatally shot himself while deputies were visiting his house to conduct a welfare check on his wife, who the husband said in a note he had killed.More >>
    Authorities in Florida say a 75-year-old man fatally shot himself while deputies were visiting his house to conduct a welfare check on his wife, who the husband said in a note he had killed.More >>

  • Mormon church pulls older teens out of Boy Scouts

    Mormon church pulls older teens out of Boy Scouts

    Thursday, May 11 2017 2:56 PM EDT2017-05-11 18:56:41 GMT
    Thursday, May 11 2017 2:56 PM EDT2017-05-11 18:56:41 GMT
    The Mormon church, the largest sponsor of Boy Scouts troops in the United States, is pulling older teenagers from the organization as the religion takes a step toward developing its own global scouting-like program.More >>
    The Mormon church, the largest sponsor of Boy Scouts troops in the United States, is pulling older teenagers from the organization as the religion takes a step toward developing its own global scouting-like program.More >>

  • American who joined al-Qaida faces sentencing in New York

    American who joined al-Qaida faces sentencing in New York

    Thursday, May 11 2017 2:56 PM EDT2017-05-11 18:56:33 GMT
    Thursday, May 11 2017 2:56 PM EDT2017-05-11 18:56:33 GMT
    An American who joined the al-Qaida terror network and schemed with its leaders on how to attack the Long Island Railroad is due in court for sentencing on terrorism charges.More >>
    An American who joined the al-Qaida terror network and schemed with its leaders on how to attack the Long Island Railroad is due in court for sentencing on terrorism charges.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly