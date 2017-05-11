Kentucky State Police Want You

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police want to give more people the chance to join their ranks. But, they are quick to warn potential applicants becoming a state policeman is just as hard as ever.

A rule change approved by the Kentucky General Assembly makes it possible to apply to the State Police Academy if you have a high school diploma or a GED, plus three years of work experience. Previous rules required applicants to have 60 hours of college credit or two years of experience either in the military or a police department.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ KSP accepting applications for Trooper Island Camp

+ FOP memorial service honors fallen officers

+ FOP letter urges Metro Council to reject Police Accountability commission appointee

Sergeant Brad Arterburn of the Kentucky State Police made the announcement on Facebook, and encouraged potential applicants to sign up. But, he cautioned the screening process is rigorous.

"During the hiring process you have to pass a written test, a physical test, an oral board interview, you need to get you a polygraph, a very thorough background investigation, a medical exam and a physical exam before you ever make it here in the academy," Sgt. Arterburn said.

Only a maximum of 90 applicants can be approved to enter the academy, and competition for those positions could become tougher under the new rules. Kentucky State Police see typically five hundred to seven hundred applicants for each academy class. Under the new rules, they hope to see up to 1,000 applicants.

Once in the academy, recruits will also find the work more difficult as they will be required to earn an Associates Degree in Criminal Justice as part of their 24-week training. Sgt. Arterburn said many will not make it.

"We typically lose about 30% in the academy," Sgt. Arterburn said. "The last class we had started 65 and graduated 39, so that was a higher rate than normal that didn’t make it."

The next academy class will begin in early 2018. Kentucky State Police will accept applications until June 23.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.