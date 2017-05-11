Disturbance call in Murray, KY leads to arrest of 2 people

Mannequin heads and old cars can be spotted on the home’s lawn.More >>
When people in the Algonquin neighborhood are asked what their community needs. The response is almost always the same. “They need more stuff down here for the kids to do,” Aundrea Thomas said.More >>
A rule change approved by the Kentucky General Assembly makes it possible to apply to the State Police Academy if you have a high school diploma or a GED, plus three years of work experience.More >>
Father Joseph Hemmerle was director and camp counselor for Camp Tall Trees in Meade County for 30 years. In November, Hemmerle was acquitted on one charge of engaging in a sexual act but was found guilty on a count of inappropriate touching.More >>
Brice Rhodes is accused of killing Maurice Gordon and Larry Ordway and leaving their bodies near River Park Drive. Since then, several accomplices have been taken into custody and Rhodes has pleaded not guilty.More >>
