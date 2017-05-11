Disturbance call in Murray, KY leads to arrest of 2 people

Two people were arrested by Murray police on Thursday after an apparent assault.

On May 11, 2017, at approximately 7:43 a.m. the Murray Police Department received a call from a woman asking for help and was then disconnected.

Officers began heading to the caller’s location at the Magnolia Inn on South 12th Street.

While officers were on route to the call the Murray Police Department dispatch was able to reestablish contact and learn there was allegedly an assault and that a male and female had fled from the scene.

A description of the subjects was given to officers who then saturated the area.

Moments later Officer Lelm and Officer Coursey spotted two people in a ditch that runs between Magnolia Inn and Dogwood Drive.

The two subjects, identified as Kaci Stubblefield, 24, and Stephen Dasher, 37, both of Murray, were taken into custody without incident.

When in custody the subjects began complaining of possible injuries and were checked out and cleared by the Murray Calloway County Hospital. They were then transported to the Calloway County Jail.

Dasher was taken into custody for public intoxication from a controlled substance. Stubblefield was taken into custody for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine.

Upon further investigation of the incident a warrant was submitted and signed by Judge Hutchens for 4th degree assault charges on Dasher and the charges of 3rd degree burglary, 3rd degree criminal mischief, and theft of services for both subjects.

