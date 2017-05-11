WAVE 3 News Editorial - May 11, 2017: Be Happy

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Apparently if you want to be happy, live in California, not Louisville.

A personal finance website named eight cities in California among the top 10 happiest big city places. Louisville ranked in the bottom 20 out of 150 cities.

Why aren't people in Louisville happy, when folks up the road in Lexington are much happier? Sports can't be part of the equation, as Cleveland is ranked second to last, beating only Detroit, and the Cavaliers are closing in on a possible second straight NBA title and the Indians took the Cubs to extra innings in the seventh game of the World Series last year before losing.

Evidently, emotional and physical well-being is the biggest problem in Louisville, leading to a life expectancy of less than 77 years, one of the lowest in the country, and job security and wages are issues.

Seems we need to get off the couch more and be more physically active. That should help with the emotional issues, and could lead to better-paying jobs.

The city does boast some amazing parks. Maybe just using them more will bring more smiles, and cut down on the road rage.

